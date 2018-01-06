23 Orphanage Homes Close Down Due To Mismanagement

Related Stories Twenty-three out of 30 orphanage homes in the Central region have been closed down due to lack of transparency, truthfulness and diversion of items donated by individuals and organizations for the up-keep of the children.



The situation had made it extremely difficult for corporate bodies, individuals and philanthropists to freely give to support vulnerable and streets children who have no caretakers.



Nana Obeng Enyan III, Asomakwahene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area and Manager of the Mother Care Orphanage Home made this known when she received items donated by the Central Regional branch of Progressive Transport Owner Association (PROTOA) at Agona Jacobs in the Agona East District.



The items donated include five bags of rice, toilet rolls, bags of sachet water assorted soft drinks among others.



She said currently, only seven orphanage homes are operating in the central region and were being recognised by government.



Nana Obeng Enyan who is also Adontenhene of Gomoa Benso appealed to the managers of the various orphanage homes in the region to be honest and use the items receive for the purposes it were donated to ensure welfare of the orphans.



She said her orphanage home was facing serious financial difficulties due to public perceptions about the managers of various homes had had negative effects on the running of the orphanages homes.



Nana Obeng Enyan said that people have stopped donating to orphanages as a result of mismanagement and diversion of items donated to them.



The Manager of the Mother Care Orphanage home stated that, currently the coastal Toyota bus being used to send Children to and from schools and other programmes had been broken down.



She therefore made a passionate appeal to Philanthropists, well-to–do Ghanaians, corporate bodies, NGOs and other individuals to come to the aid of the home.



The Manager, therefore asked Ghanaians, especially residents from Gomoa, Agona Effutu and Awutu to come and support the streets children, adding that, “the new born babies who are dumped into gutters and refuse dumps through no fault of their by the mothers need to be salvaged”.



Mr Yaw Fayah, Central Regional Chairman of PROTOA told the media that executives and members of the Association decided to forego their Christmas bonuses and chose to be given to the orphans.



He said the association members took the decision to put smiles in the faces of the orphans during the Yuletide period since they are fatherless and motherless to enable them feel at home.



Mr Fayah appealed to the drivers Unions, corporate bodies, financial institutions, individuals and others to donate generously towards the up-keep of the orphans during Christmas period.