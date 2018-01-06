Ebola Survivor Named 1 Of Bill Gates’ 5 “Heroes In The Field” (VIDEO)

Related Stories It was in 2014 when Adaora Okoli‘s life changed.



An ebola patient had walked into the hospital she was working in as a medical doctor, and she was infected with it while caring for him.



She did not know if she would live or die. “You don’t know if it’s going to end with your death,” she said.



Luckily, she survived.



She’s since then dedicated her life to the research, treatment, and prevention of future epidemics, studying at the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.



On Thursday, she was named as one of Bill Gates‘ 5 “Heroes in the Field.”



She was also featured on TIME magazine, where she shared more of her story.



She plans to return to Nigeria, she said, and believes ebola will make a comeback. She said:



Ebola is going to come back. It may not be next year or the next five years. But it will come back. I know I was sick for a reason. There’s a lot more I have to do.





Watch her share her story below:



