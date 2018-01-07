S.H.E Foundation Donates To Haven of hope Orphanage At Nsawam

Related Stories “Humanitarian actions of a group known as S.H.E which stands for Support, Health, Education and empowerment made up of young energetic ladies are the visible effects of their deep commitment to improving the human condition”.



Members of SHE have taken it upon themselves to help raise awareness about the critical maternal issues in the country by wiping away tears on the faces of children.



The Foundation made up of young ladies who are students have supported the underprivileged at the Haven of hope Orphanage at Nsawam.



The Group; Chelsea Asare - Founder, Nana Akua Boateng, Maame Ama Mochiah, Melissa Amoako, Lynette-Ann Fleischer-Djoleto said their aim is to improve upon the literacy level of females in the society.



Nana Akua Boateng, a member of the group, added its their priority to make constant effort at seeing that children not only enroll in school but also read, complete school and become better future leaders of this country.



These young ladies have proven themselves to be women of substance, vision and foresight and highly innovative.



They don’t slack in their pursuit to fulfill their goals in helping the underprivileged in society.



Melissa Amoako also stated they are yearning to be strong advocates on issues relating to children and vanguards to fight for their right to education.



Founder of the group, Chelsea Asare also speaking about the donation, said though their main focus is on Ghanaian females, they know the importance of education regardless of one's sex or social standing; hence their decision to support the children at the Haven of Hope Academy.



They provided items ranging from school bags, food, drinks to stationery to the children in order to encourage them to be studious and work hard at achieving their dreams.