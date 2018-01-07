CCG Congratulates Ghana For 25th Republican Anniversary

Related Stories The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has congratulated the country for marking her 25th Anniversary as a Republic.



The CCG said 25 years under a Fourth Republic, in peace and stability, was no mean achievement.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Sunday, the Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the CCG, said: “We give thanks to God for how far He has brought us.



“We want to give thanks to God for his grace and mercy towards us, especially in leading us to a new year in 2018.”



He said moving forward as a nation, and with 25 years without any military interference, the people and the Government of Ghana must glorify the Lord and use the lessons learnt to guide the present and the future, especially during elections.



“We have a lot to learn, especially during elections. Whenever we are close to an election, it is like our country is about to break due to instances of violence, which cause fear and panic,” Rev. Opuni-Frimpong said.



He said Ghana could have peaceful election devoid of fear and panic while the political parties must demonstrate to the people that they had learnt something as leaders over the 25 years.



Rev. Opuni-Frimpong said the vigilante groups must be talked to, to channel their energies into productive ventures rather than engaging in vandalism, which retarded progress.



The CCG has, meanwhile, commended the current administration for its resolve to better the lots of Ghanaians through the laudable social intervention programmes.



It however, advised the Government to depoliticise those interventions and make them national ideas and projects, especially the Free Senior High School Policy.