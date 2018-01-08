A/R: Gov’t To Revive Gyankobaa Ginger Processing Factory

library image Related Stories Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere has announced government’s plans to revive the defunct ginger processing factory at Gyankobaa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District.



The Gyankobaa Ginger Processing Factory was established in 1975 by former Head of State, Colonel I.K. Acheamong to dry and mill ginger produced by the farmers at Gyankobaa.



Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere speaking at Gyankobaa during the coronation durbar of New Gyankobaa chief, Bofour Atwimakwaa Boakye Dakwa II said ‘reviving Gyankobaa Ginger Processing Factory will boost production of ginger and create more employment in the district.’



According to Emmanuel Anhwere, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akuffo Addo is committed to reviving collapsed factories to tackle the high unemployment rate in the country.



“Nana and the people of Gyankobaa, I want to assure you that by the end of 2020, Gyankobaa Ginger Processing Factory will be revived. I have had several meetings with Minister of Trade and Industries concerning Gyankobaa Ginger Factory and everything is under control. Since we already have ginger factory, government will not waste money to build another factory for us but government will revive collapsed Gyankobaa ginger factory” he said.



He added that 1 district 1 factory policy will help tackle high unemployment rate.