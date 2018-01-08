Dubai To Build New Record-Breaking Skyscraper

Related Stories Dubai is already home to the world's tallest tower - the Burj Khalifa - yet now it's building one which is even taller. Around it, the developers are planning a skyscraper city big enough to house 400,000 people.



But with Dubai property prices falling will it be a commercial success?



Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.