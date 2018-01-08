Ayekoo To Tescon For 18 Years Of Commitment And Selfless Activism - Nana B

Related Stories Exactly 18 years ago, on 8th January 2000, at the Independence Hall, KNUST, the hard work of some young people of our tradition saw the inauguration of the Tertiary Students Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (TESCON).



TESCON has since its inception established its place as a priceless asset of the New Patriotic Party, living up strongly to the objectives for which it was founded 18 years ago.



Like many other young people in our party today, I am grateful for the opportunity TESCON has given me to serve our party. I have had the rare opportunity of serving as TESCON President in two different Tertiary Institutions: first as the founding TESCON President of the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT), Tarkwa and later as President of KNUST- TESCON.



As TESCON President in KNUST, I was privileged to have hosted the 10th anniversary celebrations of TESCON. As the President and Chairman of the Planning Committee, I still have fond memories of the well attended durbar at the KNUST Great hall which climaxed the celebrations.



On a day like this, we salute all of us young people of the Danquah, Dombo, Busia tradition, past and present leaders of Tescon particularly, those whose hardwork and sacrifices gave birth to this vibrant wing of our party in the year 2000. Indeed, your place in our party’s history is well cemented.



TESCON remains a shining example of the level of impact the youth of our party can make when we commit to selfless and dedicated service to our party. It remains commitment without inducement!



Long live TESCON!

Long live the NPP!