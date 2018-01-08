75 'Galamseyers' Arrested In Dawn Swoop At Konongo Odumase

Related Stories Seventy-five illegal moiners or galamsey operators were Monday dawn arrested at Konongo Odumase in the Asante Akim Central Municipality during a swoop conducted by members of Operation Vanguard.



The 3am swoop also yielded 120 grinding machines the miners use to mill the gold-bearing sand they dig during their operations.



The taskforce believe the exercise has been highly successful.



Konongo is a gold and manganese mining community located in the Ashanti region. Source: Daily Graphic