WRA Warns Shutdown Of Teshie Nungua Desalination Plant Will Affect Water Supply

The Water for Rural Africa (WRA) is warning that a temporary shutdown of the desalination plant on January 01, 2018 will have a significant impact on the supply of water in Teshie and its environs.



WRA is therefore advising the Ghana Water Company Limited (the Authority) to speed up the renegotiation process with the management of the desalination plant.



In order to mitigate the effects of this supply shortfall on lives in Teshie and its environs, WRA is proposing to Ghana Water Company Ltd to implement the following as a matter of urgency:



• Implementation of temporary supply schedules as soon as possible

• Ensure capacity storage at critical service reservoirs

• Re-distribution of supply from other nearby Water Treatment Plants

• Increase water trucking capacity

• Special emphasis and arrangements to supply schools, health institutions, homes for aged and other special needs organizations in Teshie and its environs

• Accelerate response to the contract renegotiation



About Water for Rural Africa (WRA)



We are a development organization established to support and champion the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Goal 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation.



It’s a non – governmental, not-for-profit, non-partisan organization working for the Social Development of the vulnerable and less developed communities in rural Africa.



WRA is a Human – centered NGO, an implementing organization which designs and implements various developmental projects in the water and sanitation sector with the financial and technical support of international donor agencies and the government.



Signed



Dr. Donald Cog Senanu Agumenu

President, Water for Rural Africa