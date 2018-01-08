Prez Akufo-Addo Will Battle Health Problems In 2018 – Prophet Owusu Akyaw Declares

Related Stories Elisha Owusu Akyaw, General Overseer of the Authoritative Kingdom Chapel, has prophesied that President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will in the year 2018 suffer serious health complications.



According to the Prophet, the President needs intense prayer and so has called on all Ghanaians to join hands in prayer in order to avert any health challenges that may befall President Akufo-Addo as he administers the affairs of the nation.



It could be recalled that the President Buhari of Nigeria was incapacitated for months, leaving a major vacuum in the Nigerian government.



A similar predicament may strike President Akufo-Addo as Prophet Owusu Akyaw foretold in his New Year's prophecies for Ghana that "President Akufo-Addo will have health challenges in 2018 and if Ghanaians do not join hands in prayers, it will impede his work for the year".



He also prophesied that "the black sack mind of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) leading members and executives seem to escalate in 2018, a situation that will affect President Akufo-Addo's regime especially in the sight of God in 2018".



He gave further prophecies as listed below:



President Akufo-Addo must be careful not to build his government around his family and must avoid nepotism as the zeal for it will increase in 2018. This is a forbidden tonic of Ghanaian politics.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be tested by God in 2018 and when they fail, they will face two terms rejection by Ghanaians.



The thumb of democracy may be cut-off in 2018 as Oppong Weah journeys through his four-year tenure in Liberia.



Mr. Nyantakyi (Ghana Football Association President) will start his destiny as the Messiah of African football in 2018.



The Ayew brothers must be prayed for. They will be great and famous in 2018 but this wil depend on them being free from injury. There is an ancestral plot of injuries in 2018 for them.



Intensive prayer is required to prevent calamity that will befall Hajj in 2018.



Two major disasters are bent to hit Ghana but this is against the will of God.



The torch of wisdom in Europe will land in Africa, leaving Europe in total darkness.



Political instability in some parts of Africa and Eastern Europe especially those who will hold elections in 2018.



One prominent Chief in the Ashanti Kingdom will pass on.



God will disfavor journalist and media in 2018 because of their silence and high contribution towards the promotion of fetishism and black power (juju).



The serpent shall rise against God's church in 2018.



The church of Pentecost is crawling gradually into the grips of mammon and 2018 is the crucial year for their status.



Most Ghanaian Christians are blind spiritually and seem to venerate Pastors of the devil.



Ghana will lose a great man - Bishop of God - 2018.



The Presbyterian Church in Ghana will start their journey of apostolic age status in 2018.



Group of vultures will emerge in Methodist church of Ghana in 2018 and this will bring a minor leadership division among the current executives.



The year 2018 is a year of contention between two snakes. And this will be repetition of what happened in the book of Exodus involving Moses encounter, Prophet Owusu Akyaw narrated, adding that Satan has established false court in the spiritual realm which in manifestation will implicate some Pastors and they will be sent to jail.











