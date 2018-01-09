Depoliticize Social Intervention Programmes - Christian Council

Related Stories The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has advised the Akufo-Addo led government to depoliticise its laudable social intervention programmes and make them national ideas to become more acceptable and lasting.



The Council said the government, should in particular, depoliticise the Free-Senior High School (SHS) programme which, it described as “a wonderful social intervention that must be sustained as a national idea”.



In an interview with the GNA on Monday, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, General Secretary of the CCG, commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being very consistent in his promises of bettering the lots of Ghanaians.



He said, on assumption of office, the President immediately started rolling out some of his campaign programmes, which included the free SHS, the “One District One Factory” and the restoration of allowances of teacher trainees and nursing students.



Rev Opuni-Frimpong said while the Council lauds the President for being consistent, it would also urge it to clearly explain to Ghanaians how it was mobilising resources to fund all these projects, adding, “That will help boost the confidence of the people in the government”.



He also advised the government to lead a national mobilisation programme to mobilise domestic resources and bring all stakeholders including parents, teachers, and old school associations on board to run the free SHS.



“This will ensure that we get the best out of the free-SHS for our children”, he said.