NGO Donates 526 Eye Glasses To People Suffering From Eye Problems

Related Stories As part of efforts to helping correct various eye disorders, Kog Kriationz Network, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) donated a total of 526 eye glasses to people with eye problems.



The glasses that will help correct both short and farsightedness were distributed at health screening programmes organised by the organisation across the country.



The NGO was able to achieve this through its Avoidable Blindness Elimination Project (ABEP) which was carried out by a team of ophthalmologist from Friends Eye Centre with support from Oheneba Kasempa Enterprise and Eye Foundation of America.



The ABEP campaign also provided participants with Eye Drops, Glasses and Surgery all at no cost.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kog Kriationz Network, Mr. Eric Owusu Gyimah said the NGO has been doing this as part of efforts to eliminating avoidable blindness from the country.



He said he and other persons associated with Kog Kriationz Network embarked on the campaign after learning of alarming statistics which points to the fact that one person goes blind globally at every second of which four (4) out of five (5) or eighty percent (80%) of these blindness could be prevented if proper measures and regular checks on the eye were followed.



He therefore urged beneficiaries and other Ghanaians to adhere to routine screening of the eye to avoid preventable blindness since the eye is a very important organ of the body and serves as the window of the entire human body.



Below is a video summing up the various activities of Kog Kriationz:







