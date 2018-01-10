Alhaji Grusah Can Go To Heaven With His Cattle; I Don’t Care - Minister

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah has said he’s unfazed by threats from Owner of Division One League side King Faisal Alhaji Karim Grusah to march his Cattle at Agogo straight to the Ashanti Regional Co-ordinating Council once Operation ‘Cow Leg’ continues.



Grusah who owes majority of the Cattle at Asante Akyem Agogo on Tuesday in an interview with Abusua News described the move by DISEC and the soldiers killing their cattle as unfair since they have always cooperated with them to see to the enforcement of a court order to drive away cattle from the Agogo Township.



According to Alhaji Grusah once Mr. Simon Osei Mensah has not ordered his people to halt the killing of his Cattle at Agogo thinking that doing so is what would push him [Alhaji Grusah] to relocate them then he would have no option than to march his Cattle direct to the regional minister’s office.



But the minister in a response to his threat says ”Alhaji Grusah can carry his Cattle to Heaven I don’t care because we are going to deal with the issue on the grounds to protect the people of Agogo”.



”Let me tell you something I can never be intimidated maybe you don’t know me well and I want everybody to understand that” he mentioned on Abusua Nkommo hosted by Aboagye Frank Jackson who sat in for regular host Kwame Adinkra.



”I always want to do things that will help the good people in my region and the country at large and that is what I do. I don’t think President Akufo- Addo appointed me to do things that are not right”. He concluded.



