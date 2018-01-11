Owusu Bempah Jealous Of Prophet Badu Kobi- Pastor

Related Stories A junior pastor at the Glorious Wave Church, Prophet Emmanuel Appiah has blamed envy on the part of Rev Owusu Bempah for the rift between him and Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, head of the Glorious Wave Ministry.



According to him, Rev Owusu Bempah is envious of the achievements of Prophet Badu Kobi who is renowned for his work in the Lord’s Vineyard.



“Owusu Bempah is such an ungrateful being who doesn’t appreciate anything given to him by his spiritual son, Prophet Kobi. I think he is just jealous of my prophet and that is why he keeps attacking him unnecessarily without any reason” he said on Accra based Okay fm.



Prophet Emmanuel Appiah’s comments come after Rev. Owusu Bempah withdrew from being the spiritual father of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.



Addressing a gathering of journalists from selected media houses, Rev. Owusu Bempah stated that his choice to disown Prophet Badu Kobi stemmed from the latter’s continual insubordination and refusal to heed his counsel.



“Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi who prophesied during the campaign season that a certain party would win the elections and also added that a particular candidate cannot be President of Ghana, is no longer my spiritual son. This is because he doesn’t heed to my counsel and has joined a certain company of individuals that I’m not comfortable with,” He stated.



Citing other instances where renowned religious leaders had disowned their spiritual sons, he noted that he is not the first to take such a stance.



The Glorious Word Ministry International founder was quick to add that his choice to disown Prophet Kobi had nothing to do with his political affiliation or political figures the latter has befriended.



It will be recalled that Rev. Owusu Bempah threatened to expose certain secrets of his spiritual son (Prophet Kobi) in order to collapse his church.



Prophet Emmanuel Appiah, however believes that the actions of Rev. Owusu Bempah are a prove that he is not a true man of God.



He believes Rev Owusu Bempah is only making ‘ugly noise’ because he has realized that Prophet Kobi was more powerful than him.



Prophet Emmanuel Appiah urged Ghanaians not to pay attention to Rev. Owusu Bempah because he has no powers.