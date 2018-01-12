We Have Laid Very Good Foundations For 2018 - NHIA CEO

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Authority has said although the year 2017 began on a rough path, the scheme managed to lay very good foundations for the NHIS to work again by close of 2017.



He said “the scheme was characterized by lack of trust and a feeling of hopelessness by Ghanaians. The scheme had issues with indebtedness, difficulties in payment of claims and a perception that the scheme was corrupt.



According the Dr. Annor, “I must say the Lord has been good to us. We’re ending the year not saying that all those problems have been resolved but I can say we are ending the year with the people of Ghana having a bit of hope that things can begin to be better’’.



After complimenting staff for their dedication and compliance with management, he hinted of the introduction of the Ghana card which Government will soon roll out to register all Ghanaians.



In view of this, he said the core business of registering and renewing membership at the district offices might change.



Dr. Samuel Annor made these statements during the end of year review organized for staff at the National Health Insurance Head office at Ridge.