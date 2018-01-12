NHIA To Enhance Electronic Claims Processing System – Prof Adu- Gyamfi

Related Stories The Board Chairman of the National Health Insurance Authority, Prof Yaw Adu-Gyamfi has revealed in his 2017 end of year review that although the authority appears to be slow in tapping into technology to process its claims speedily, the year 2018 will see the elimination of the manual system of claims processing and introduce the face of the electronic E Claims processing model.



Prof. Adu Gyamfi said the scheme is on cause towards eliminating its claims payment indebtedness and this course is evident in the payment of about 850 million out of a debt of 1.2billion cedis in less than a year.



According to Prof. Adu Gyamfi, the year 2018 will see several policy changes, interventions and initiatives such as the Ghana card among others. He explained that NHIS is designed for the many and not the few and the drive toward universal health coverage may be attained in the foreseeable future with the advent of the Ghana card.



He added that the integration of the Ghana card with the NHIS card will have huge implications of membership on the scheme. However, he is positive that the determination and commitment of staff and management will ensure a smooth and successful merger.



In going forward, Prof Adu-Gyamfi explained that the scheme requires surgical repair to realign it to deliver effectively on its mandate and to meet the demands of changing times. He mentioned that the board and management of the scheme have put in place a few new measures to be implemented in 2018 to change the face of the NHIS.



"The board is working diligently with management to ensure that the scheme is properly positioned to deliver on its core mandate".



