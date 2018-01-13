Government To Empower GNA, GBC And ISD

Related Stories The Deputy Minister of Information, Mr Perry Okudzeto has assured that the government would do whatever it takes to revive all the state media under the Ministry including the Ghana News Agency(GNA), Ghana Broadcasting Corporation(GBC) and the Information Services Department(ISD).



He said under the 2018 budget, provision had been made for the acquisition of new vehicles with the requisite gadgets to replace all the old district information vans in the country.



Mr Okudzeto was speaking at a media soiree for media personnel in the Eastern Region at Koforidua.



He said the government regarded the media as a development partner and urged the media personnel to thoroughly investigate their facts before they published them.



He said within a year in office, the government had employed 15,000 nurses and 185 medical doctors who had graduated and were sitting at home.



Mr Okudzeto said the government had decided to extend the media interactions to the regions to get feedback on its policies and programmes.



The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, said the country had made several efforts to get all the streets in the country properly named without success because many of the officials of the district assemblies were not prepared to ensure the success of the programme.

He appealed to the media to try and help to ensure the success of the street naming programme throughout the country.