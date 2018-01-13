Government To Intensify Information Delivery To The Public – Minister

Related Stories Contrary to public outcry about the size of government of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, has announced that government will appoint spokespersons for the various sub-committees of Parliament.



He explained that his ministry, which is primarily responsible for handling government communications, had been overwhelmed by some of their responsibilities and that the appointment of the spokespersons to manage government communications on specific sectors will reduce the burden on him and his deputies thereby improving the flow of information from government machinery to the public.



According to him, there will be a government spokesperson on legal and governance, infrastructure, security and social services. Mustapha Hamid made the disclosure at a press soirée held at the Western Regional Coordinating Council in Sekondi.



He recalled that the erstwhile Kufuor administration had a similar arrangements and reverting to this system would greatly improve the lines of communication between the government and the public and vice versa.



He was of the hope that this arrangement would enable him to familiarise with the other regions the more that is something they want to do henceforth as most of journalists from the hinterlands complain of difficulties in reaching him.



“If you are not reaching me or my deputies and the matter is on governance, you can talk to the spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs who also has the mandate from government to respond,” he emphasised.