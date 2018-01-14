President Akufo-Addo Praises Sunda For Massive Investment In Ghana

Related Stories The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo - Addo on Saturday praised Sunda International, a Chinese company for investing over USD$ 77 million in setting up the Twyford ceramic factory at Shama in the western region of Ghana.



The President was speaking shortly after touring the 14.4 million square meter designed production capacity facility to officially commission its operations.



"I congratulate the chair person, board, management and directors of Sunda International for the decision to establish the factory here in Shama. It will not only reduce our country’s ceramic tiles import bill but will also create employm​​ent for the young men and women resident here’’.



''I am also happy to note that 95% of the factory’s raw material needs will be sourced locally. The promoters of this project should work towards increasing this figure to a 100%’’, the President added.



President Nana Akufo Addo announced that Ghana Gas has reduced the price per unit gas supply to Twyford and other factories in furtherance of the government’s commitment to improving the business environment.



"Through the new industrial development tariff authorised by the minister, a new reduced rate for energy has been approved for industry. This government is determined to enhance the competitiveness of Ghanaian industry’’.



The President assured the promoters of the Twyford Ceramics factory that his doors will always be open for them to resolve issues relating to their operations.



"The experienced minister for trade and industry will work with you to address any challenges that may arise, and if indeed it becomes necessary, which i hope it will not, to go higher up the chain of authority, i want you to know that my doors will always be open. I do on the other hand insist, that on your part, that you play according to the rules and regulations of the sector and the laws of the country as a whole’’.



The factory is expected to employ over 1800 workers.