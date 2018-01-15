Marketing Executive Busted For Defrauding Customers

Related Stories A former employee of La Bianca Company Limited, a leading frozen foods distributor in Ghana, was on Thursday, January 11 arrested at Pokuase after several months of hiding.



Davies Ebo Ninson, then a former head of sales and Marketing of the Company is alleged to have defrauded unsuspecting customers of the company and his employers to the tune of over Ghc2 Million.



Mr. Ninson who had previously worked with the Barclays Bank resigned from the company on similar allegations of fraud while investigations were ongoing.



A Police tip-off from one of his victims led to his arrest .



He is currently with the Harbor Police station and assisting the police with further investigations.



He will soon be arranged before court.