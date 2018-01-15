FDA Destroys Tonnes Of Expired Products In Koforidua

Related Stories The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has destroyed 12 tonnes of expired products including medicines, baby foods, beverages, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, herbal products and cosmetics seized during the Christmas festivities.



The goods, estimated at about Gh55, 000 cedis, were destroyed at the central landfill site in Koforidua under the supervision of the Regional Director of the FDA and its officials, and the environmental health unit, witnessed by some media personnel.



Large quantities of the expired products were burnt, whilst the liquid ones were crashed by specially made heavy duty vehicles from Zoom loin.



Briefing the GNA after the exercise, the FDA regional Director, Mr Samuel kwakye said the destroyed products were seized from the Surveillance and Monitoring Operations of the FDA in the districts across the region.



He said Producers also voluntary recalled some of the items from the markets and informed the FDA to supervise the destruction.



He however, commended them for the swift action taken to ensure the safety of consumers.



Mr Kwakye explained that, enormity of the seized unwholesome products from the markets testified that the sensitisation and education by his unit had gone done well with the people, adding that, “The fact that producers themselves have identified such expired products and have recalled such products for destruction, is laudable”.



He called on the media to partner the FDA to embark on the public education on the importance of checking information on products before purchasing or consuming to ensure safety of the people at all times.



He said the manufacturing and expiry dates indicated on products were not just formalities but satisfied a critical requirement which guaranteed the safety of the consumer and reminded traders to also be conscious in order not to incur losses.