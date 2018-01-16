Martin Amidu's Aura Enough To Fight Corruption - Political Analyst

Related Stories Dr Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, a political analyst, has described President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Mr Martin Amidu as the Special Prosecutor as apt and sincere.



He said the aura surrounding his persona, public utterances and resolve to expose acts of corruption would scare people to engage in the act.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Sarfo-Kantanka, a Senior Lecturer at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), said Mr Amidu has the "requisite integrity, competence, courage and independence of character to discharge effectively the responsibilities of his new office.



He said “his stature, character, boldness and competence added to his credentials made him the best person to occupy the office of the Special prosecutor".



Dr Sarfo-Kantanka said Mr Amidu’s appointment sent the signal that at least the nation was on the right track to bringing the cancerous act of corruption to the barest minimum.



He, however urged Mr Amidu not to give up in his fight against corruption but continue in the same spirit in fighting and exposing corrupt acts to save the nation from the hands of corrupt duty bearers.



Dr Sarfo-Kantanka commended the President for his bold decision to appoint a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to fill such a position.



He said Mr Amidu’s nomination is however subject to Parliamentary approval and the President is to forward same to the Legislature when the House reconvenes on January 23, 2018.



Mr Amidu, an astute politician and anti-corruption campaigner, was the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from January 2011 to January 2012.



He is noted for his relentless campaign against the abuse of public funds, evident in the role he played in the State Versus Woyome in the Waterville financial saga.