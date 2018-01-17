iSON BPO Donates Items To Weep Not Child Orphanage

Related Stories iSON BPO, a leading Business Process Outsourcing firm, with a strong focus in sub-Saharan Africa ended the year 2017 with a massive donation to the Weep Not Child Orphanage at Ahwerease Damang in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



The company has a strong believe in giving back to the society and has been involved in several activities in the year such us blood donation exercise to the National Blood Bank, Refurbishment of the Gynaecological Ward of the Tema General Hospital, Payment of Medical Bills for some children from deprived families at the Tema General Hospital.



The orphanage home has been in existence since November 2007 and currently has three branches (homes) across the nation.



The Ahwerease Damang home which was visited by iSON has a total of 52 children with the youngest being two (2) months old and the oldest being 18 years and currently at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



The company led by the Human Resource Manager- Mr Appiah Agyeman Jnr donated assorted items worth thousands of Cedis to the home.

The company had lots of fun with the kids and also had a get together with them.



The founder Mrs Comfort Abandewor thanked the company and its employees so much for the wonderful time they had with the children along with the donation.



She used the opportunity to appeal to other companies and the general public to emulate the love shown by iSON.



iSON BPO - the call center headquartered in Nigeria now operates in 19 countries in Africa with over 550 employees in Ghana.