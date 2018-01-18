Otumfuo Expresses Gratitude Over Mother’s Funeral

Related Stories The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has expressed appreciation to organisations and individuals who played various roles at the final burial and funeral rites of his late mother who doubled as the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem II.



He said individuals and organisations went beyond the call of duty in ensuring the success of the final funeral rites.



The Paramount Chief of Bompata Traditional Area, Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, who spoke on behalf of the Asantehene said: "We express our gratitude to and appreciation for the exemplary role made by individuals, groups and organisations in ensuring the success of the events and ceremonies marking both the final burial and funeral rite of our beloved Queen mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwah Ampem II, Asantehemaa in January and December last year".



He said this at an event held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at the Manhyia Palace where organisations and individuals were presented with certificates for various roles played to ensure a smooth ceremony during the funeral.



He stated: “On this glorious occasion in recognition of the commendable discharge of duties and responsibilities, His Majesty has deemed it befitting and imperative that people be honoured for their commitment, conscientious, dedication to duty and enviable performance".



He said the ceremony assumed a national and international character while expressing gratitude to the executive branch of government, eminent members of the legislature, judicially and the royalty from both Ghana and abroad "as well as eminent dignitaries from some neighbouring countries".



Some entities who received the certificates were the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana National Fire Service, Banks, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly and various media houses, among others.