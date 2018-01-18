New Ghana Embassy In Kuwait Timely And Opportune – Ayorkor Botchwey

Related Stories Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has stated that the opening of the New Ghana embassy in the State of Kuwait is timely and opportune for the mutual benefit of Republic of Ghana and the State of Kuwait.



Addressing a ceremony in the Kuwaiti capital, Kuwait City, on the 16th of January 2018, to officially open the new Ghana embassy, the Foreign Minister said the opening of the embassy marks an important milestone in the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Ghana and the State of Kuwait which dates back to the period when the Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was concurrently accredited to the State of Kuwait.



“Due to the increasing political and economic relations between Ghana and Kuwait, Kuwait opened its Embassy in Accra in 2015. It is for the same reason that Ghana decided last year to establish a Resident Diplomatic Mission in Kuwait at Ambassadorial level in order to accelerate the diplomatic, economic, investment and trade relation between our two countries” the Minister said.



Economic Potential of Ghana, Kuwait Relations



In her speech, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey observed that the State of Kuwait has made giant strides in economic development and taken concrete steps to strengthen its ties with the rest of the world, particularly African countries. She added that Kuwait having been designated as a strategic partner for Africa’s development by the African Union, offers Ghana a great opportunity that ought to be exploited.



“It is worth noting that in 2013, Kuwait hosted the 3rd Africa-Arab Summit in Kuwait City in which Ghana among other African countries, participated. The Summit produced the Kuwait Declaration which paved the way forward towards fruitful cooperation between the Arab countries including Kuwait and Africa.



No doubt that today through the instrumentality and the desire of the Government and people of Kuwait to open up to Africa, many African countries have deemed it expedient to open Resident Diplomatic Missions in Kuwait in order to explore the vast potential and opportunities that exist between our various countries and Kuwait. This move will advance mutually beneficial cooperation in various spheres of endeavour between African countries particularly Ghana and Kuwait” Madam Botchwey underscored .



The Embassy



The Foreign Minister Emphasized that there is a growing population of Ghanaian citizens and Ghanaian students in various parts of Kuwait with the attendant consular and welfare challenges faced by these Ghanaian compatriots. She added that It is her hope that the opening of the Embassy of Ghana in Kuwait would help Ghanaians domicile in Kuwait to be law abiding and worthy Ambassadors of Ghana in order not to mar the friendly relations and cooperation that exist between Ghana and Kuwait.



The Ambassador and Staff of the Embassy



The Foreign Minister expressed confidence in Ghana’s Ambassador-Designate to Kuwait and the Staff of the Embassy to deliver efficient and competent services to enhance Ghana-Kuwait relations and cooperation for our mutual benefit and to justify the resources invested in the opening the new Embassy.



“It is my fervent hope that the opening of the new Embassy will not only foster closer cooperation and collaboration between Ghana and Kuwait both at the bilateral and multilateral level but will also bring the African Embassies and Ambassadors in Kuwait closer to brainstorm and share experiences and best practices” the Minister said.