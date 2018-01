Related Stories Herbert Mensah, President and Board Chairman of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), has paid tribute to the late Komla Dumor.



Today, January, 18 marks the fouth anniversary since the Ghanaian ace journalist passed on to glory.



He worked for BBC World News and doubled as a presenter of its programme "Focus On Africa".



Four years down memory lane, Herbert Mensah has remembered his late colleague describing him as a great personality.



Komla Dumor's legacy in the journalistic fraternity lives on.



Watch video below:







