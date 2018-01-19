Bawumia Taken Ill...Under Medical Observation

Related Stories Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been taken ill and is under medical observation.



According to a statement from the presidency and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, the Vice President "in the early hours of Friday, 19th January, 2018, reported feeling unwell. He was attended to by his doctors, and is currently undergoing medical tests and observation".



"Any further information will be duly communicated" the statement added.





