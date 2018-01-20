Scaremongering Pastors Will Capitalize On Bawumia’s Ill-Health To Cause Panic – Baako

Related Stories Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has expressed worry over the possibility of some prophets and men of God capitalizing on information about the ill-health of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to create unecessary panic and fear in Ghanaians.



The Presidency in a statement Friday January 19 revealed that the Dr. Bawumia was unwell and under medical observation.



Speaking on the development on Joynews’ Newsfile program Saturday, Mr. Baako said that regardless of the fact that the presidency may have released the statement for good reasons, the implications may involve religious persons dwelling on the issue to make all manner of absurd predictions and comments.



“I think that those who issued the statement may have very good reasons for why they did so…. it is not something that must attract routine, these churches and pastors and things, I have had a challenge with some of them. The scare mongering that comes with this religious thing, it worries me, I have to be very honest with you. So now people are going to capitalize on it and do all sorts of prophetic scare mongering and things, I have a difficulty with that”, he told panelists on the show.



He expressed optimism about the President’s recovery, maintaining that there is absolutely no cause for panic.



“Lets hope for the best…... I believe in God, Allah exists, he is very powerful but as far as I'm concerned, there’s no cause for alarm”, he stated.