President Akufo-Addo To Attend President-Elect George Weah’s Inauguration

Related Stories The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Sunday, 21st January, 2018, at 3:10pm, to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President-Elect of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency George Weah, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, 22nd January, 2018, in Monrovia, Liberia.



He is accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchway; the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah; and officials from the Presidency.



Given the absence from the jurisdiction of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, in accordance with Article 60(11) of the Constitution, will act in his stead.



President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 23rd January, 2018.



