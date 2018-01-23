"Improve Security Conditions Of Your Officers" – Irbard To IGP

Related Stories Security expert, Irbard Ibrahim, has condemned the attack on police officers at Kwabenya and has 'called on the IGP to improve on the security conditions of his officers'.



His comment follows the raid on the Kwabenya Police station by some unidentified gunmen on Sunday which resulted in the death of a Police Inspector.



In a statement, Mr Ibrahim said “I have received with great shock the brazen attack on our gallant men and women in uniform serving on the frontline to keep us and the Republic of Ghana safe. I condemn the armed attack in Kwabenya and call on the IGP to improve the security conditions of police men and women around the country. It is a great surprise that police stations that should be seen as sanctuaries of safety for citizens lack basic gadgets like surveillance cameras".



Irbard has also called on Ghanaians "to come together in groups to adopt a police station in their area by purchasing surveillance cameras for the station".



"Ghana’s security bosses should improve the working conditions of police officers by providing better insurance, remuneration, contract restaurants to provide ration to night patrol teams and checkpoints, provide tasers and other operation gadgets to keep them motivated. When the ones supposed to keep us safe are themselves in danger, what does that say about the state of security in the Republic of Ghana? he queried.





