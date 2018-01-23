K. B. Asante Fought For The Rights And Unification Of The Ga State - Ga Mantse

Related Stories Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has eulogised the late Ghanaian diplomat K. B. Asante for his efforts in ensuring that the right headship of the Ga state is put in place.



Below is the full statement



PRESS STATEMENT



The Office of the Ga Mantse, HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and the Council of Elders of the Ga State (Ga Paramount Stool Dsase) have learnt with great sorrow the passing of one of the learned GaDangme Stalwarts in the person of Dr K. B. Asante.



Dr K B Asante was a Renowned Ghanaian Diplomat and Secretary to Dr, Kwame Nkrumah the first president of the Republic of Ghana. He served Ghana under other Heads of States and in many various positions.



He was a leading GaDangme personality and fought for the rights and unification of the Ga State. In many capacities, he ensured that the future of his beloved GaDangme people was rightly placed. Dr. K B Asante together with the late Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey and a host of his colleagues formed organized a number of GaDangmes and meetings, all to ensure that the right headship of the Ga State is put in place.



On behalf of all GaDangmes, I convey our condolences to the wife and family and may his passing encourage us to forge ahead until we achieve his dream and desires as he shared with me on Tuesday 16th January 2018.



May our prayers be with his soul.



Wo jogban Daddy.



Signed



HRM KING TACKIE TEIKO TSURU II.