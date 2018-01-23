Wa Polytechnic To Be Renamed After Dr. Hilla Limann – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the Wa Polytechnic will be named after Dr. Hilla Limann, Ghana’s only President in the Third Republic.



The announcement was made at the 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of Dr. Limann held at the Accra International Conference Centre, Tuesday.



According to the President, the suggestion came from the Governing Council of the polytechnic after a meeting and he wholeheartedly nodded to it considering the fact that Dr. Limann died with the reputation and memory of a decent, honest, patriotic man, who did his best to overcome considerable odds.



He told the gathered that the polytechnic, which is in the process of being re-branded as a Technical University, will be known as the Hilla Limann Polytechnic, after Parliament’s approval of the proposal.



“The governing Council of Wa Polytechnic in the Upper West Region, in its meeting on 18th January unanimously proposed to the dynamic Minister for Education that the institution should be renamed after Dr. Hilla Limann. The Minister has sought my view on this, and I have indicated to him my happy agreement to this proposal. Once the parliamentary process has been completed, the Wa polytechnic will henceforth be called the Hilla Limann Polytechnic. The name will remain with the conversion of the polytechnic into a technical university,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo further stated that the country will henceforth give attention and care to Former First Lady, Dora Furela Limann (widow of Dr. Limann) as she deserves to be treated as such.



The 20th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony of Dr. Limann saw a number of personalities present to grace the occasion. In attendance were Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu; 2016 Presidential Candidate of the Convention Peoples' Party, Ivor Greenstreet; Chief Executive Officer of the National Media Commission, Kwaku Sakyi Addo; Ambassador-at-Large, Edward Nasigri Mahama, among others.



About Dr. Limann



Hilla Limann was the President of Ghana from 24th September, 1979 to 31th December, 1981.



He was sworn into office as President of the Third Republic after series of events catapulted him to the forefront of the People’s National Party that won both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in 1979 in a contest highly acclaimed to be one of the cleanest in Africa.



His government was ousted by a military coup which has been described by some historians as ‘unjust’, following which he was detained for a period of two years and never changed or convicted of any alleged infractions upon which the military coup may have been based on.



He died on January 23, 1998 at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital following a brief illness.



Dr. Limann left behind seven children.