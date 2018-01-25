Effects Of Sex Drugs Mistaken For Cholera In Zambia

library image Related Stories Three men in Zambia have been mistakenly admitted to a cholera centre after taking herbs which reportedly boosted "sex enhancing" qualities, but whose symptoms resembled the deadly disease.



Zambia has been battling with a cholera epidemic since last year which has so far claimed 70 lives, with more than 3,000 cases reported.



But it appears the trio, based in the eastern part of the country, were not among the epidemic's victims.



Instead, it seems they went on a drinking spree before deciding to take traditional sex enhancers, known locally as mvubwe.



The region's top government official, Chanda Kasolo, told the BBC the three immediately started vomiting and were rushed to a cholera center by concerned well-wishers.



“After tests were carried out, the combination of the sex enhancers, the beer and food essentially gave a positive result for food poisoning which was suspected to be cholera-related.



“But after further tests and asking them questions, they disclosed that they had taken traditional sex enhancers."



He says the patients are still at the cholera centre and are responding well to treatment.