ECG Ordered To Pay Over GH¢1 Million Compensation To Customers Affected By Pre-Paid Challenges

Related Stories The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has ordered the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to pay compensation to pre-paid customers in Achimota, Korle-Bu, Dansoman and Kaneshie who were unable to buy credit for their meters in December last year.



A statement released on Thursday and signed by the Executive Secretary of the PURC, Mami Dufie Ofori, said the compensation had become necessary because the ECG violated its statutory obligations stated in Regulation 6 (2) (i) of the Electricity Supply and Distribution LI1816.



Regulation 6 (2) (i) states that the ECG shall ensure that facilities for the purchase of units for prepayment meters are available at all of its customer service centres between the hours of 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. each working day.



The PURC has therefore ordered the ECG to pay a total compensation of GH¢1, 927,620.45 to the 41,000 residential and non-residential customers within the affected districts.