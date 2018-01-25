2nd Edition Of Ghana Beverage Awards 2017 Launched With New Categories

Related Stories Global Media Alliance (GMA), organizer of the Ghana Beverage Awards, has launched the 2017 edition of the awards.



The Launch saw the introduction of two (2) additional categories into the awards scheme to honor more players in the beverage industry. The new categories; Socially Responsible Beverage Company of the Year and New Beverage of the Year have been introduced to challenge industry players to excel beyond operations in Ghana.



Speaking at the launch, the CEO of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng said “the new year brings with it greater opportunities for beverage companies to thrive beyond their previous successes. As a company, we are confident that the industry players who have kept us refreshed for many years will continue to challenge themselves to churn out the best beverage brands not just to meet international standards but to beat them as well”.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, who was the Guest of Honor at the event, in his remarks emphasized on his organization’s support to activities that seek to promote the name of Ghana on the international market.



“The Ghana Tourism Authority will support this initiative as part of promoting Ghanaian goods and services. In fact, these efforts are part of the bigger vision of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to see a more self-reliant Ghana, moving beyond aid. We are hopeful that the startup companies in this space will also be encouraged to excel with the introduction of GBA”, he said.



He further commended the beverage industry for their work and expressed hope in their excellence beyond Ghana. “Beverages are the biggest in production when we consider made-in Ghana Goods. You have refreshed us, entertained us, kept the Ghanaian heritage, given us jobs and a sense of hope that Ghana can drive her economy. Should your efforts be replicated in every endeavor, Ghana too can make it.



I am hopeful that our beverages will be enjoyed not only in Ghana but across the world and respected for their quality”, he added.



The Ghana Beverage Awards was first launched in 2016 with the objective of honouring the diligent beverage producers of this country as well as to create a platform for stakeholders in the industry to interact with each other for their collective good.



Beverage giants including Kasapreko Company Limited, Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, Blow Chem Industries (producers of Bel Aqua Mineral Water), Special Ice Company Limited, Blues Skies Ghana, TT Brothers Company Limited (producers of Uncle T wine), GIHOC Distilleries (producer of Castle Bridge) and Twellium Industrial Company Limited (producers of Rush Energy Drink) participated in the Maiden Edition last year.



The Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Food Research Institute under Centre for Scientific and industrial Research (CSIR) and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), are the organizing partners in the event.



The following displays the award categories



Product Specific

•Spirit of the Year

•Beer of the Year

•Bitters of the Year

•Water of the Year

•Ciders/RTD of the Year

•CSD of the Year

•Cocoa/Chocolate/diary drink of the Year

•Energy drink of the Year

•Fruit juice of the year



General categories



•Manufacturer of the Year

•Product of the Year



Included Categories



•Socially Responsible Company of the Year

•New Beverage of the Year









