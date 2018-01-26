Omnibank Offers Free SME Training To Heads Of Educational Institutions

Related Stories OmniBank has organized a free training for Educational Institutions on Financial Management and the best practices and solutions for managing their schools.



The programme which was on the theme; “Financial Management for Education Institutions” was to equip institutional heads, teachers and students on their operations, knowledge on Leadership for learning, Financial management, and Accountability which have always been a challenged.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Joseph Kingsley Ocran, a Business Development Manager explained that many businesses are facing various challenges because of lack of experience and proper coaching, most of them also wait till they have urgent need before they start thinking of financing options and opportunities to enable them grow their businesses as entrepreneurs, that is why we at Omnibank introduced the SME clinic to support the up and coming entrepreneurs and various businesses. The SME is the platform that brings all our clients together to discuss on a topic that will help better their businesses. So today we decided to focus on Education.



On this note we decided to bring proprietors of schools together to teach them how to better manage their schools financially, to received information or tips to better their results on accountability and day to day activities to make them grow,” he said.



Identifying these challenges, Omnibank brought together seasoned professionals to engage the participants on the various funding opportunities available for them,” he added



The programme which did not attract any charges but designed to equip and strengthen the SME’s as Corporate Social Responsibility of Omnibank was hosted at the British Council, Accra and facilitated by proprietors who are making strides in their schools.



Topics that were treated during the training session included Leadership for Learning, Focusing on the Learner, Making Resources Available for Learning, and Accountability.



Facilitators for the training session included Mr. Theophilus Odame Danso, Principal Research Assistant - UCC, Mr. Stephen Avornyoh, Head, Credit-OmniBank, and Mr. Joseph Kingsley Ocran, Business Development Manager.



