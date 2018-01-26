Pray For Homosexuals, Don’t Condemn Them To Hell - Pastor Admonishes Christians

Related Stories The Head pastor of El Chapel worldwide, Prophet Kofi Badu has advised Christians to shun the habit of condemning people especially homosexuals and people who do not share their faith to hell.



According to the Man of God, it was the duty of Christians to embrace everyone into their fold and show them the love Jesus Christ exhibited by dying for mankind.



Prophet Badu made this known at the church’s annual prayers and fasting week at the church premises at Abuaso-Heman off Kumasi Asante Mampong road.



“Instead of condemning homosexuals and lesbians to hell fire, why don’t you pray for them? It is not our duty to condemn but to win them through prayers and show of love", he noted



Citing the Gospel of Matthew 7:1-5 to buttress his point, he called on all Christians to refrain from the habit of being the first to judge people’s action as if we were without sin. The core duty of every Christian is to win souls for Jesus Christ and that should be our primary objective.



Touching on homosexuals and lesbians in the country, Prophet Kofi Badu stated that it was not too late for them to return to God as the blood of our Lord Jesus was ready to cleanse them of all unrighteousness. Homosexuals and Lesbians are our brothers and sisters who have chosen a path that goes contrary to the word of God and need to repent and accept Jesus as their personal lord and savior but we need to show them love and care before we can win them for Christ.



He regretted the situation where sex education and guidance and counselling were gradually losing their place in the school syllabus and called on school authorities to as a matter of urgency put measures in place that would make students more open and relaxed to discuss sex issues with school authorities.



The founder of El Chapel worldwide again underscored the need for the church to return to the days where craving for spiritual upliftment and growth was more eminent. He noted that the church was becoming too materialistic where men of God who could provide instant solution to worldly challenges of Christians were now worshipped