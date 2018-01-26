Top Notch IT Experts For Ghana Job Bank Launch

Related Stories The launch of the Ghana Job Bank initiative slated for May 3, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), promises to be a grand event that will provide a platform for job creation in the country.



The programme is under the theme, ‘GHANA, THE BEST PLACE TO MAKE YOUR FIRST MILLION DOLLAR, AND HOW.’



Briefing thethunderonline on the updates of the programme in Accra, Mr. Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, Executive Director of EON3 Group, disclosed that a cream of internationally recognized Information Technology (IT) experts and investors are coming to address the participants, especially the youth, on the occasion.



Mr. Ofori Atta mentioned Mr. Tejveer Singh, Co-founder of VAYUZ TECHNOLOGIES and former partner of FCS SOFTWARE SOLUTION LTD. - a leading IT services company in India - as one of the speakers.



The Immersive Tech Expert, Robinne Burrell - whom the March 2017 edition of the Forbes claimed is the No 3 Woman in Tech the world over, is also coming down.



Mr Steven Blessing Ackah, Co-founder of UAE-Africa MD Consortium and Job Bank Ambassador, also revealed that Washington DC-based Global Advisor, Influencer and Champion for Women, Youth and Entrepreneurship, Ms Ana Manduley Atarodian and Mrs. Tasneem Lakdawalla, Regional Head of Financial Services at Protiviti, Middle East-UAE, will all be in Ghana to participate in the inauguration of the Ghana Job Bank initiative.



Ghana Job Bank is a digital training cohort programme that seeks to create employment opportunities for the youth through technology and technical training, with former President John Agyekum Kufuor as Patron.