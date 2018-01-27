 
Bishop Charles Agyinasare Prays For Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
 
27-Jan-2018  
Founder and leader of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has prayed for speedy recovery for vice president Bawumia

The respected preacher committed the Vice President in the Lord's hands after an audience wrote a comment about the Vice President's health during a Facebook live session

Bishop Agyinasare also prayed for all leaders of the country, Parliamentarians, the Judiciary, the Media and the Executive arms of government.
 
 
 
Source: Ghanaweb.com
 
 

