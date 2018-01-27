Bishop Charles Agyinasare Prays For Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Related Stories Founder and leader of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has prayed for speedy recovery for vice president Bawumia



The respected preacher committed the Vice President in the Lord's hands after an audience wrote a comment about the Vice President's health during a Facebook live session



Bishop Agyinasare also prayed for all leaders of the country, Parliamentarians, the Judiciary, the Media and the Executive arms of government.

















Source: Ghanaweb.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.