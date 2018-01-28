Government To Retool Military

Related Stories Lieutenant Colonel Antwi Awua Darkwa, the Commanding Officer of the Airborne Force in Tamale, has commended officers and men of the Unit for their sacrifices to ensure peace and security in their areas of responsibility.



He particularly cited efforts made by officers and men of the Unit to ensure that Damba and Samanpiid Festivals were celebrated in parts of the Northern Region and Bawku in the Upper East Region respectively without violence.



Lt. Col. Darkwa was speaking during the Annual West African Security Services Association (WASSA) organised by the Airborne Force at the Barwah Barracks in Tamale for personnel of the Unit, family and friends to make merry and take stock of the previous year’s activities.



He expressed the commitment of personnel to continue to make sacrifices in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions to promote peace to ensure socio-economic development adding; “We risk our lives to ensure that communities live safely in freedom.”



Lt. Col. Darkwa mentioned accommodation as a core challenge facing personnel of the Unit saying the junior ranks’ mess required a facelift and other training and recreational facilities and appealed for support to address the situation.



Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, commended the security agencies for their hard work to ensure peace and security in the region and the country as whole.



Mr Saeed gave the assurance that the Government was making efforts to retool the Millitary to effectively perform its duties.