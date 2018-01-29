5 Cop ‘Killers’ Nabbed-IGP Confident The Rest Will Be Arrested

Related Stories The police have arrested five people connected to the attack on the Kwabenya Police Station and jailbreak that resulted in the death of Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi.



Those arrested comprise two jail breakers and three persons suspected to be among those who attacked the police station.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, who made this announcement at a media briefing yesterday, was confident of the arrest of the rest of the suspects.



According to him, two were arrested at Wurawura in the Volta Region.



He explained that Atta Kwadwo, 20 years, and Prince Osei, 27 years, the jail breakers, were arrested at Wurawura on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, in the Volta Region.

Prince Osei was earlier arrested for possessing firearms without authority.



Atta Kwadwo was also arrested on January 17, 2018 for possessing firearms without authority.



The IGP also added that two persons who aided the escape of the fugitives, including a 28-year-old woman, have also been arrested.

The IGP said two accomplices who aided the escape of the fugitives were arrested in Accra on Monday, January 22, 2018, and Wednesday, January 24, 2018.



Asante-Apeatu identified the accomplices detained as a 28-year-old woman, named Nancy Bentah, alias Awura Ama.

The other is George Yeboah Ackah, a.k.a. Kwesi Shower.

The IGP also added that “one more person, Kofi Acheampong, alias Nana Owuo, aged 32, was also arrested at Afienya.”

Police believe Nana Owuo is “the spiritual father of the suspect and a source of weapons supplied to the criminals.”

Asante-Apeatu revealed that items such as a coffin and skeletons were found at the place where Nana Owuo’s was arrested.



Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was then on duty as Delta Oscar 32 at the Kwabenya Police Station charge office, was killed in the raid, and police subsequently released the photos of the seven fugitives and announced a GH₵15,000 bounty for any information leading to their arrest.



Fugitives still at large

Among those freed is Kofi Darko, 21 years, who was arrested on January 17 for possessing firearms without authority.

Chibuzor Chubuzor, a 34-year-old Nigerian, who is on remand for armed robbery, was also freed by the attackers.

Another cell inmate who was arrested for armed robbery, Dickson Ofori, 24 years, also escaped as a result of the assault on the police station.



Edem Rockson, 32 years, another inmate of the cell arrested for stealing, also escaped following the attack on the police station.

Emmanuel Kotey, a 27-year-old suspect, also escaped from detention.



48 Police officers die in line of duty since 2013

Data analysed by The Finder shows that at least 48 police officers paid the ultimate price of death in the discharge of their constitutional duties to protect lives and property in Ghana from 2013 to date.



The number of officers killed each year during the period are 2013 – 13; 2014 – 11; 2015 – seven; 2016 – six; 2017 – seven, and 2018 – four.



Screening through the data compiled by the Ghana Police Service for each year, The Finder discovered that at least 15 out of the 48 were killed by armed robbers and unidentified gunmen.

The affected officers died in several circumstances, including during exchange of fire with armed robbers, motor accidents, stabbing, being run over by vehicles, and police crossfire.



During the period, three police officers were mistakenly killed by police fire, who mistook them for armed robbers.

Some three police officers were also stabbed to death in line of duty.



A total of nine police officers lost their lives when they were either knocked down or run over by vehicles during the period.



