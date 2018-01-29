NACOB Impounds Wee Valued At GH¢500,000

Related Stories The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has impounded a Kia truck full of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis at Buokono, near Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.



Nana Osei Nkwantabisa, communication and media relations officers of NACOB, explained that in the latter part of 2017, NACOB had a tip-off in respect of a boat from Dzemeni in the Volta Region, which was loaded with suspected cannabis and had offloaded its content onto a truck at a village near Asesewa, with its final destination being Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.



He said NACOB, in collaboration with the District Police Command at Asesewa, intercepted the said truck with registration number ER 105-13, and arrested the driver, one Stephen Narteh Sangmortey.

However, he said, his accomplice fled upon sensing danger when security officers stopped their vehicle for checks.



According to Nkwantabisa, a search conducted on the truck revealed sacks filled with dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, packed onto the bucket of the truck and covered with a tarpaulin.



In all, he said 124 sacks, all containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa (wee), were retrieved from the truck.



It comprised 72 sacks of compressed dried leaves and 52 sacks of uncompressed dried leaves, all suspected to be cannabis.



Nkwantabisa said the 72 sacks of compressed dried leaves were further found to contain 4,326 slabs of compressed cannabis.



He stated that the estimated gross weight of the seized cannabis is five tonnes, with a street value of approximately GH¢500,000.



NACOB gave the name of the purported owner of the consignment, who is currently at large, as Nicholas Lartey, a.k.a. Nharyo.



The driver of the truck, Stephen Narteh Sangmortey, was put before court and subsequently remanded in prisons custody, he added.

NACOB assured the public of its continuous commitment aimed at curbing the illicit drug trade.



“The public is, therefore, encouraged to voluntarily provide information leading to the arrest of persons suspected to be indulging in nefarious activities, especially in narcotics-related acts.



“NACOB, as part of its strategies to intensify the advocacy campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, is calling on the youth to refrain from engaging in acts that would jeopardise their future,” he said.