ECG Explains Unannounced Power Outages

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained the power outage which affected some parts of the country on Monday morning.



Public Relations Officer of ECG, William Boateng said the unannounced power outage was due to a partial system challenge at Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo)



Some consumers are incensed about the unannounced outage. Some residents in and around Pokuase, Odorkor, Kuntunse the situation say is unbearable.



Others revealed that, they endure more darkness in a week than enjoy the electricity they have paid for.



But on Asempa FM Monday, William Boateng said the incident was not deliberate.



He noted the Ghana Grid Company says there is a disturbance on its transmission network that was what resulted in the outages in parts of Accra.



The ECG PRO gave the assurance that such inconveniences will not recur as they have adequate power to supply to consumers across the country.