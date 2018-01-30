Indian Community Commemorate Freedom 70 And 69th Republic Day

Related Stories DELHI PUBLIC School International (DPSI), Tema and its parent company, B5 Plus Company - steel and iron rods manufacturer - have joined hands with the rest of the Indian Community in Ghana to celebrate India's 69th Republic Day and Freedom 70.



Activities commemorating the two events, which are important milestones in the history of India, commenced with a series of classical dance performances on Thursday, January 25, at DPSI campus in Tema.



Later on Friday, January 26, a special ceremony was held in Accra at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, for the Indian community, and students from various Indian learning institutions were given the platform to perform India's rich cultural dances and recite poetry to the admiration of all gathered.



India became a republic on January 26, 1950. This was the second major milestone in its nation-building process after it gained independence two years earlier.



Special prizes were given to the students; notably those from DPSI whose performances were adjudged to be fantastic.



On the occasion at his residence, the Indian High Commissioner, Birender Singh Yadav, read a speech delivered by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, to Indian Communities around the world on the 69th Republic Day celebration.



The speech appealed to Indians to be each other's keepers, support their government to build a better and prosperous nation for all Indians and to be innovative and fight for equality for all, especially between boys and girls.



"A happy and equal-opportunity nation is built by happy and equal-opportunity families and communities; families where girls have the same rights and the same access to education and healthcare as boys," according to the Indian President in his speech as read by the High Commissioner.



Director of DPSI and Chairman of B5 Plus Company, Mukesh Thakwani, said the celebrations were important moments for Indians.





