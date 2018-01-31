3,403 Applied To Join Police Service In Northern Region

Related Stories A total of 3,403 applicants have applied to serve in the Ghana Police Service in the Northern Region as part of the ongoing recruitment exercise across the country.



Out of this number, 2,298 applicants applied for general duty, 408 trades men, 408 graduates, and 47 professionals.



This was revealed by the director in charge of services of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Alex Amponsah Asiamah, in Tamale, who briefed the media at the commencement of the second phase of the recruitment exercise in Tamale.



"Ladies and gentlemen of the media, I warmly welcome you all to the Northern Regional recruitment centre. This is the second phase of the recruitment exercise, and we deem it necessary and appropriate to give you briefing of what is going to happen so that you will understand the process and be in a position to report accurately," he said.



He said recruitment into the Ghana Police Service is in many phases, which includes application, body selection and certificate verification, writing of exams and then undergoing training.



Monday's exercise, which is body selection and certificate verification of general duty applicants, according to the director in charge of services, therefore, forms part of the second phase of the recruitment exercise.



He said the exercise has been divided into categories to make the process easier and to avoid the long hours of standing by applicants as is usually the case in the past years.



According to him, the body selection and certificate verification for the graduate applicants and the trades men categories have been scheduled for Thursday, February 1, through to Saturday, February 3, respectively, after which successful applicants from all the categories will write further exams on Sunday, February 4, 2018, for final selection to the police academy.



Every year, hundreds of applicants apply to join the Police Service, with just few people finally selected.



The service in December 2017 opened application for prospective applicants who are qualified and are interested in serving in the service to apply for consideration.



The final process of the exercise is the writing of exams by applicants who will make it from the body selection and certificate verification, which comes on Sunday, February 4, 2018.