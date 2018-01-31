PURC Calls for Inputs Into 2018 Major Tariff Review

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) is urging the public to submit their inputs in respect of the Major Tariff Review on or before the deadline of 31st January, 2018.

The PURC, in a statement signed by Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori, the Executive Secretar, said the move for inputs was to create an environment of transparency and fair hearing for all stakeholders of the utility service industry.





The PURC said it had initiated the process for the examination and approval of electricity and water tariffs for 2018 in accordance with the PURC Act, 1997 (Act 538).





The 2018 Major Tariff Review commenced by way of soliciting inputs from all stakeholders of the Commission and the general public.





The Commission has subsequently received proposals from the utility companies: Volta River Authority; Ghana Grid Company Limited; Electricity Company of Ghana; Northern Electricity Distribution Company; Ghana Water Company Limited; Enclave Power Company, and Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication including the Government of Ghana.





Analysis of the received proposals is ongoing, the statement said.