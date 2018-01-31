Blacks Wear Kente To Fight Trump?

Related Stories Members of the Congressional Black Caucus wore traditional African kente cloth to Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address to protest President Trump’s alleged “shithole countries” comment.



“Wearing kente cloth to the #SOTU with my fellow @OfficialCBC Members to stand in solidarity with people from you-know-what countries,” Rep. Bobby Scott tweeted before the speech.



The colourful cloth is associated with Ashanti royalty in now modern-day Ghana and has a history in West African nations associated with the slave trade.



The members appeared unenthusiastic while watching the speech, and did not applaud when President Trump touted his record with African-American unemployment.



“African American unemployment has been declining for a decade yet it’s still double white unemployment,” Congresswoman Alma S. Adams tweeted during the speech.



Source: nypost