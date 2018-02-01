Dr. Osei Kwame To Donate 3 Ultra-modern Edifices On His Birthday

Related Stories He is widely known for his philanthropic works and magnanimity towards the society.



His contributions to economic growth and eagerness to improve the lives of people is perhaps matchless. This is the personality of Dr. Osei Kwame 'Despite'.



The CEO of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame, will tomorrow (Friday), donate a newly-constructed ultramodern Children’s Block as his birthday present to the 37 Military Hospital.



According to the World Health Organization on child health; “Children represent the future and ensuring their healthy growth and development ought to be a prime concern for all societies”.



Dr. Osei Kwame, believing in the future of children, commissioned the construction of the Children’s Block out of his own resources to enhance the child in-patient health care.



The project, which the 37 Military Hospital administration has named "The Osei Kwame (Despite) Children's Block", comes with the facilities below:



• PAEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY (Cancer) unit, which comprises; two consulting rooms, a nurses’ reception station and office, a main ward for in-patients, a treatment area, a kitchenette, and five washrooms.



• The PAEDIATRIC PYSIOTHERAPY unit also has; two consulting rooms, a furnished rehabilitation gymnasium/playroom, three washrooms, a kitchenette and a waiting area.



• Also included in this complex are two extra private wards for general paediatric admissions.



Aside the ultra-modern "Children's Block", Dr. Osei Kwame has also commissioned the construction of two new edifices for the Tesano Police Divisional Headquarters in Accra and Wiamoase Police (where he hails from), to enhance police activities in the respective communities.



The donation and subsequent commissioning of the health facility at the 37 Military Hospital will be done tomorrow, Friday, February 2, 2018, which happens to be the birthday of the man affectionately called 'Despite'.



Happy Birthday in advance Dr. Osei Kwame!



