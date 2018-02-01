Vodafone’s “Sika Kesie” Promises GHS100,000 For Ultimate Winner!

Related Stories Vodafone Ghana has launched a new campaign – Sika Kesie – as it aims to set a leadership trend in Ghana’s telecom sector this year.



Sika Kesie is an SMS subscription based trivia that offers customers the chance to win prizes by answering multiple choice questions. The promotion enables customers to accumulate points to win exciting prizes in its weekly and monthly draws. It also provides the platform for the customer with the highest number of points at the end of the campaign, to walk away with a GHS100,000 cash prize.



The promotion is broken down into two segments – the free standard mode where customers do not need to pay for participation and the paid promotion – where customers can pay extra to win bigger rewards in the weekly and monthly draws.



Patricia Obo-Nai, Acting Director for Sales and Marketing at Vodafone Ghana said:



“Already we have exciting feedback from two of our ongoing campaigns – “Yen di Agoro” and “Shake”. Sika Kesie comes as an addition to the plethora of avenues we are providing to reward our numerous customers. It is simple, easy, engaging and goes to show how we will be unrelenting in giving our customers the very best.”



Customers can simply dial *560# to join the free standard mode, or *570# to join the paid promotion.



