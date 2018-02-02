2 Arrested For Sodomy

Related Stories Two male students have been arrested for allegedly engaging in anal sex at a hostel at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).



The two are said to have been caught in the act by some students of the TTU last Wednesday.



According to the two students of the TTU, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, they were resting in their room in a private hostel at Newsite in Takoradi where the university is located when they heard an unusual noise coming from an adjoining room.



Being curious and suspicious, they decided to enquire what could be the cause of the unusual moaning that afternoon.



To their utmost surprise, they said, they saw one of the students of TTU who is 23 years sodomising an 18-year-old final-year student of Ideal College, a private senior high school.



Alarm



The two, who described what they saw as dastardly, quickly raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of other students from nearby hostels at Newsite, leading to the arrest of the suspects.



Confirmation



One of the eyewitnesses alleged that the TTU student said he applied shea butter on his penis to allow for easy penetration.



The two, who confirmed homosexuality as their sexual orientation, have been arrested by the Takoradi Police for investigations.



The police



When contacted, the Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Olivia Adiku, who confirmed the incident, indicated that the two had been referred to a hospital for medical examination and further investigations.